Indiana Deputies Searching for Man in Connection to Owesnboro Homicide January 17th, 2019

Authorities searching for a man in connection to a deadly shooting in Owensboro. They say they are wanting to speak to 31-year-old Cylar Shemwell of Owensboro. They believe Shemwell may have additional information about the murder.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Audubon Ave. in reference to a shooting. When police arrived, they say they found two people who had already died and the other two victims were critically injured. Both injured victims were taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where one of them later died from their injuries.

