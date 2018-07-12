Home Kentucky Deputies Searching For Man In Connection To Weekend Shooting July 12th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Authorities continue to investigate a murder that happened on Saturday in Daviess County.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday evening sheriff’s deputies were called to Griffin Station Road west of Willet Road. When they arrived they found 30-year-old Casey Joe Embrey laying on the side of the road with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead.

Authorities are also searching for Philip Michael Hobdy in reference to the investigation. Deputies released these photos of Hobdy to help their investigation. They say Hobdy was last seen driving a 1980 gold Chevrolet Malibu bearing KY license number ‘211 YGA’.

Hobdy’s wife filed a missing person report on Sunday afternoon. It is believed Hobdy may have information regarding the investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information about Embrey or Hobdy to contact Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Pictured below is Hobdy.

