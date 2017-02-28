Home Indiana Deputies Rescuing 68 Dogs from a Former Vanderburgh County Church February 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Deputies are rescuing 68 dogs from a former church.

The church is located at 9400 Hillview Drive in Vanderburgh County.

Police say Animal Control had been notified of the living conditions in January and followed up to find the conditions getting worse. Sheriffs of Vanderburgh County served a search warrant to take the animals out of the home. Sheriff Wedding says many of the dogs were underweight and laying in urine and feces.

A vet has check on the animals inside the church.

It will now be up to prosecutors to file charges.

