Deputies Rescuing 68 Animals from a Former Vanderburgh County Church

February 28th, 2017

Deputies are rescuing 68 dogs and cats from a former church.

The church is located at 9400 Hillview Drive in Vanderburgh County.

Police say Animal Control had been notified of the living conditions in January and followed up to find the conditions getting worse. Sheriffs of Vanderburgh County served a search warrant to take the animals out of the home. Sheriff Wedding says many of the dogs were underweight and laying in urine and feces.

Crews at the scene say there are mostly dogs being taken out of the building. A vet has check on the animals inside the church.

It will now be up to prosecutors to file charges.

