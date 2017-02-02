Deputies Recover $9,000 in Stolen Goods

Two people are in custody after Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies respond to a shoplifting report at CVS on Boonville New Harmony Road.

Deputies say they saw Chelsea McGowan and Tracie Shipwash speeding out of the parking lot of CVS. Deputies pulled them over on Old State Road and say they found $9,000 worth of stolen over the counter medications, hygiene products and other items.

They believe these items were stolen from several Walgreens, Dollar General and CVS stores throughout the tri-state.

Both suspects are being held in the Vanderburgh County jail on several charges.

Comments

comments