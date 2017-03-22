44News | Evansville, IN

Deputies Need Help Identifying Wayne Co. Credit Card Fraud Suspects

March 22nd, 2017 Illinois

Authorities need help identifying two people wanted in connection with credit card fraud in Wayne County, Illinois.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office believes the two people may be using a device that “skims” credit card information.

Deputies believe the suspects are using the skimming device at local businesses at the checkout counter.

If you have any information about the two people, you are asked to call the Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office at 618-842-6631.

