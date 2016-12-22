Home Indiana Deputies Looking for Information About a Burned Truck in Dubois County December 22nd, 2016 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Authorities are looking for information about a truck that was found burned in Dubois County. Deputies responded to the area of County Road 450 South between State Road 162 and St. Anthony Road West to a report of a truck found burned. They say it’s a blue Ford F-150, model year between 1987 and 1991.

Sheriff’s deputies do not know if foul play is involved in this incident or if the truck was just an unreported accidental fire.

Anyone with information about this incident or the owner of the vehicle is asked to call the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office. Callers can stay anonymous.

