The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department reports deputies have located a missing teen.

Deputies were trying to locate 14-year old Briannna Bratcher.

She was reportedly last seen by family members Wednesday night around 10:30pm.

Deputies believed she was in the Central City area, and deputies located her Thursday evening.

