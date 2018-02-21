Deputies Find 2 Dead Dogs and 1 Dead Snake In A Home

A Warrick County woman faces six counts of animal neglect.

Sheriff’s Deputies say someone called them after they became concerned because they noticed mail piling up outside the home of Shayna Burko, and they heard dogs constantly barking inside. When deputies arrived they say they found 3 live dogs in bad shape inside the home. They say they also found 2 dead dogs and a dead snake inside the home. Neighbors told detectives no one had been at the home for several days.

Burko was arrested Tuesday night when she showed up at the home. She was taken to jail and released on a $300 bond.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

