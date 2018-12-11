Home Indiana Evansville Deputies Assist Ark Crisis Center Children With Christmas Needs December 11th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Some special kids got to mark items off their Christmas list this morning with help from deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

Children with Ark Crisis Child Care Center partnered up with deputies at Meijer for the annual “Christmas with Kids.”

This event gives the kids a chance to get some much needed items off their Christmas list, as well as indulge in some more fun items.

Lt. Mark Rasure says some of the crisis children are involved directly with law enforcement. Lt. Rasure gave the example of one child on the bus that was heading to the event saying “You know my dad because you took him to jail.”

The lieutenant says this is one example of how even when law enforcement is involved, it’s still an impact on the family.

After the shopping concluded, the children were treated with lunch. The event is still going strong since its inception 17 years ago.

