Deputies Assigned To USI

Four Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies are now serving the USI campus. School officials say this partnership will help ensure school safety.

“This partnership is being underscored right now because we do see it as an amazing enhancement for our university campus,” says Dr. Ronald Rochon, President of USI.

Sheriff Dave Wedding says since deputies are now assigned to the USI campus, everyone will be better protected.

“Our primary focus is just interacting with the students, keep this place a safe community for everyone here,” says Sheriff Wedding.

The University of Southern Indiana has a population of nearly 10,000 students, faculty, and staff members. Officials say since this campus is growing, it’s essential for deputies to be familiar with the university. Deputies say they hope they won’t be needed for a violent situation, but they will be ready to respond.

“It’s very important to protect your campuses. We hope we never have this act of violence on the campus, and it may never occur, but we want to be prepared if something like that did occur or we had to have a rapid response to a violent situation,” says Sheriff Wedding. “Because when you have a campus this size, you have police response needed here. Being on the campus, we’ll be more familiar with the campus and with the students as well.”

Another part of their job is building relationships with students. Sheriff Wedding says part of that relationship is trust, which will help protect the community.

“So if they have a problem or if they have another student that’s maybe posting odd things on a social media website where they may be displaying some dangerous signs, they may feel more inclined to reach out to us and say ‘hey we have a student that may need some help,'” says Sheriff Wedding.

