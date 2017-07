Home Kentucky Deputies Arrest One in Muhlenberg Co. Meth Bust July 31st, 2017 Chris Cerenelli Kentucky Pinterest

Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested one man after executing a search warrant Monday at a home in Powderly.

William Cessna is being held in the Muhlenberg County Jail after deputies say they found more than 20 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun and other drug paraphernalia inside that home.

