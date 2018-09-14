Home Kentucky Deputies Arrest Man Threatening to Set Himself on Fire September 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man who they say was threatening to light himself on fire.

Early morning on September 14th, deputies, along with Kentucky State Police, responded to the 9300 block of U.S. Highway 60 west for a welfare check. Upon arrival, deputies say they observed the suspect Gregory Embry who had made the 911 call. Deputies say Embry had told them he was under the influence of drugs.

According to deputies, Embry took off into a soybean field upon the arrival of law enforcement. Embry was found in a supply shed and claimed he had poured gasoline on himself and would light himself on fire using a lighter if deputies came closer.

Deputies say after multiple attempts to get Embry to put down the lighter, less lethal means were used to take Embry into custody.

Embry was taken to the Owensboro Health System for evaluation. He is now being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.

Comments

comments