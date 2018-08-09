Home Illinois Deputies Arrest Man for Allegedly Holding Family Members Hostage August 9th, 2018 Mitch Angle Illinois

Deputies responded to a call on August 8th after 8:00PM of a man holding his wife and another family member against their will in Wabash County.

The caller told deputies that the man, later identified as Troy A. Hinderliter, was armed with an AR Rifle and was allegedly threatening to shoot them and their vehicles.

Deputies say that when they arrived on scene, they saw two individuals fleeing the home and seeking shelter at a barn nearby. They were able to get both individuals from the barn safely, and transported them into Mt. Carmel.

According to deputies, they attempted to make contact with Hinderliter who was inside the home that the subjects fled from.

Hinderliter eventually came out of the home after Mt. Carmel Police and Illinois State Police arrived on scene. Deputies say he was taken into custody without incident.

Hinderliter appeared in Wabash County Court where he faced charges of aggravated unlawful restraint.

His bond is set at $40,000 or $4,000 cash, and is being held at the Wabash County Jail.

