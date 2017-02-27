Deputies Arrest Man in Connection with Kentucky Teen’s Death
Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies track down a wanted man accused of murdering a teen in Caldwell County, Kentucky two weeks ago. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies arrested 20-year-old Deshaun Palmer, Sunday afternoon, without incident.
Palmer was wanted in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old De’Aryn Hamilton.
He is currently being held in the Caldwell County Jail.
