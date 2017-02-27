Home Kentucky Deputies Arrest Man in Connection with Kentucky Teen’s Death February 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies track down a wanted man accused of murdering a teen in Caldwell County, Kentucky two weeks ago. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies arrested 20-year-old Deshaun Palmer, Sunday afternoon, without incident.

Palmer was wanted in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old De’Aryn Hamilton.

He is currently being held in the Caldwell County Jail.

Comments

comments