Deputies Apprehend Juveniles Throwing Water Bottles At Vehicles

Authorities caught several juveniles throwing a water bottle at a moving vehicle on the west side of Evansville. Deputies say dozens of victims believed their vehicles were damaged as a result of the group’s activities the past couple of weekends.

Last Saturday, a deputy responded to the North Red Bank Road and Mount Vernon Road area for reports of criminal mischief. Several victims told deputies their vehicles were hit with unknown objects. The deputy saw a water bottle hit a car in front of his car then hit the patrol car.

Deputies pulled over an SUV with five juveniles inside the vehicle along with an open case of water bottles. Once deputies spoke to the teenagers, they found out there was another car involved with these incidents. Deputies located the other car and learned that some of the teens had vandalized cars on previous nights.

Other victims came forward during the investigation, including a man whose vehicle mirror and fender were damaged along with another man whose truck side mirror was completely destroyed.

The juveniles told authorities that they began throwing single use coffee creamers at passing car before using water bottles. This investigation is ongoing and additional teens are being interviewed. The juvenile division of Vanderburgh County Superior Court has jurisdiction over the case.

Sheriff Dave Wedding stated, “Throwing a sealed water bottle from a moving vehicle represents a serious threat to other motorists.” Sheriff Wedding added, “A one pound object can do considerable damage, especially if a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction is struck.”

Deputies spoke with the juveniles parents and told them to talk to them about the risks and dangers associated with throwing objects out of a moving vehicle.

If you are a victim whose vehicle was hit in this incident, you are asked to call 911 and a deputy will respond to investigate.

Comments

comments