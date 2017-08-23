44News | Evansville, IN

Dept. Of Labor Awards Evansville YouthBuild $1.1M Grant

Dept. Of Labor Awards Evansville YouthBuild $1.1M Grant

August 23rd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Youthbuild of Evansville is celebrating after getting a little more than $1,000,000 in grant money from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The department awarded Youthbuild that money for its work helping young people work toward their GEDs or high school diplomas while getting real-life job skills.

Many kids enrolled in the program help build affordable housing for homeless and low-income people in Evansville. Congressman Larry Buschon played a role in helping secure the money.

The organization thanks the city of Evansville for also helping to bridge the funding gap the organization faces.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.