Dept. Of Labor Awards Evansville YouthBuild $1.1M Grant

Youthbuild of Evansville is celebrating after getting a little more than $1,000,000 in grant money from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The department awarded Youthbuild that money for its work helping young people work toward their GEDs or high school diplomas while getting real-life job skills.

Many kids enrolled in the program help build affordable housing for homeless and low-income people in Evansville. Congressman Larry Buschon played a role in helping secure the money.

The organization thanks the city of Evansville for also helping to bridge the funding gap the organization faces.

Comments

comments