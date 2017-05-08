Denny McLain To Visit Fort Branch Elementary in June
Three-time major league baseball All-Star Denny McLain will come to Fort Branch Elementary School on June 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help raise money for Princeton and Fort Branch softball teams.
Admission for the event is $1. Fans can have McLain sign autographs on personal items for $20.
McLain, a Markham, Illinois native, played for the Detroit Tigers from 1963-1970. Detroit won the world series in 1968. He was also named the American League All-Star in 1968 and won the Cy Young award twice in his ten-year MLB career.
McLain’s downfall came in 1970 for his involvement with bookmaking activities. He was suspended indefinitely by baseball commissioner Bowie Kuhn for three months of the 1970 season.