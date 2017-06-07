44News | Evansville, IN

Denny McLain Shaped by Colorful Life, Gives Back to Tri-State

June 7th, 2017 Indiana, Sports

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Denny McLain has seen everything from the American League MVP award to the inside of a prison cell.

However, McLain does not let his past weigh him down and is always eager to promote a good cause.

This Saturday he will be at Fort Branch Elementary school signing autographs to raise money for both the local youth softball team and Princeton youth softball.

He will be at the school from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and more information can be found HERE.

As for McLain himself, he is still going strong at the age of 73.

 

