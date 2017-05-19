44News | Evansville, IN

Denny McLain Coming to Fort Branch for Local Softball Leagues

Denny McLain Coming to Fort Branch for Local Softball Leagues

May 19th, 2017 Indiana, Sports

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The MLB’s last 30-win pitcher, Denny McLain is coming to the Tri-State.

The Fort Branch and Princeton youth softball leagues are hosting the former AL MVP and Cy Young Award winner June 10th, in the Fort Branch Elementary School gym.

Autographs are $20 each and the proceeds from the event all go to the local softball leagues for repairs and renovations.

For more information, contact Jeremy Bigham at (812) 632-1584 or Jason Adams at (812) 664-4958.

 

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.