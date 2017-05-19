Home Indiana Denny McLain Coming to Fort Branch for Local Softball Leagues May 19th, 2017 Nick Ruffolo Indiana, Sports Pinterest

The MLB’s last 30-win pitcher, Denny McLain is coming to the Tri-State.

The Fort Branch and Princeton youth softball leagues are hosting the former AL MVP and Cy Young Award winner June 10th, in the Fort Branch Elementary School gym.

Autographs are $20 each and the proceeds from the event all go to the local softball leagues for repairs and renovations.

For more information, contact Jeremy Bigham at (812) 632-1584 or Jason Adams at (812) 664-4958.

