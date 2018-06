Home Indiana Evansville Demonstrators Show Up Outside GOP Convention In Evansville June 9th, 2018 Warren Korff Evansville, Indiana

Republicans were not alone at the Ford Center in downtown Evansville.

The group Indivisible Evansville organized a protest outside the arena. Protestors were demanding what they call, “Common sense gun laws.” They say the protest was in response to the school shooting earlier this year in Florida.

