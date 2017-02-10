Home Indiana Demolition Is Underway In Jasper For The River Centre Project February 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

After sitting vacant for nearly 15 years, the former Jasper Cabinet Factory will be knocked down. The demolition will make room for a $30 million development project in downtown Jasper. Officials gathered for demolition day to kick-off the project. They say, one of the buildings will take two to three weeks to demolish. That’s where the new hotel will stand.

The other building will only be renovated with shops on the first floor and living space on the top two. The mayor says it’s a big chance for the city.

Officials say they expect the entire River Centre Project to be complete in about 18 months.

This project is expected to take up to 18 months to be completed.





Comments

comments