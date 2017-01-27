Home Indiana Demolition Date Scheduled for Jasper Cabinet Building January 27th, 2017 John Werne Indiana Pinterest

After standing vacant since 2001, a date is set for the former Jasper Cabinet building’s demolition.

Jasper Mayor Terry Seitz says the demolition is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. eastern time on Friday, February 10th. This demolition is expected to last three to four weeks.

The Jasper Cabinet building was sold as part of the $30 million River Centre Project. Developer Jane Hendrickson will reconstruct the nearby block kiln building into an 80 room hotel. The rest of the space will become apartments, retail and office space.

