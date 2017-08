Swonder Ice Arena in Evansville played host to the final home bout of the season for Demolition City Roller Derby as the Destruction Dames took on the Western Kentucky Rockin’ Rollers.

There are a few more road bouts left on the slate, but no matter the results, there is one thing that will stay the same.

Demolition City is run by the athletes themselves and provides a unique ownership experience to ease the minds of the competitors on the track.

