Demolition City Roller Derby Looking For Fresh Meat

Interested in learning the game of roller derby? Evansville’s roller derby team, Demolition City is looking for “fresh meat.”

Training sessions are now underway to learn the basics on how to play roller derby. Eight week training sessions are conducted at the Metro Sports Center on the eastside of Evansville.

The first four weeks of the sessions involve skating techniques, while the final four weeks focus on roller derby.

Four year player, Jolie DeVries welcomes the newcomers,

“If they have a mouthguard and willing to try, then they’re welcomed to come, we teach you basically how to stand, how to fall, how to skate, how to play the sport, first you need to know the basics then you learn the sport.”

Eleven year veteran, captain of Demolition City and instructor of the fresh meat sessions Jetsy Rockette says the ladies skate year around,

“We skate year around for the most part, will take a break between Christmas and New Year, or Thanksgiving and New Year something around there, but we train year around, we are actually just batting our away season and our home season starts June 16th at Swonder.”

DeVries, says if you never played sports before, don’t be shy to come out and give it a shot,

“I’ve never played sports before and I started a little bit older, I was a mom, and I wanted to do something fun, I heard we have a team in Evansville and I didn’t know where so I found it, and I’ve just been hooked ever since.

If you’re interested in joining the fresh meat sessions, practices are held Tuesday 8-10PM and Sunday’s 6-7:30PM.

Demolition City’s season runs from March to September with the home portion of their schedule beginning June 16th at Swonder.

