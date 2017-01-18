Home Indiana Democrats From Indiana Respond To Holcomb’s First Address January 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Democrats from Indiana responded to Holcomb’s first address. They agreed that improving roads, funding K through 12 education and the opioid epidemic were key speaking points. But Democrats say, Holcomb didn’t give lawmakers or public officials a better sense of direction.

Democrats also stated that Hoosiers would not accept paying higher gas taxes while corporations are in the middle of an eight-year tax decrease.

Gov. Holcomb also caught some heat for not providing a plan to fix any problems.

Indiana State Rep. Ryan Hatfield says, “We still don’t know how they’re gonna pay for a lot of their agenda we still don’t know how we’re going to fix our schools and protect our teachers.”

Democrats say, they believe Hoosiers will be upset after 400,000 people lose healthcare coverage due to the administration our former governor chose to leave Indiana to be a part of.

State Rep. Scott Pelath (D-House Minority Leader) says, “If you’re going to propose tax increases, you need a chief executive to go sell that plan. It appears to me he is not willing to do that.”

Other top Democrats added that the speech was a “good” and “credible” first step. But they say, the governor offered no specifics, especially on the gas tax.





