Democratic Party Under New Leadership Locally

The Vanderburgh County Democratic Party is under new leadership. On Saturday, party members gathered at DiLegge’s Banquet Room for a reorganization meeting. Dozens were in attendance where members elected a new chairman, vice-chairman, secretary and treasurer.

Democrat Scott Danks is the newly elected party chairman replacing Rob Faulkner. Faulkner served as chairman for four years and was recognized for his service.

Danks says the party will be aggressively seeking to fill elected offices with Democrats, “You know the head of the snake is local not in D.C. that’s just the tail but we will aggressively go after every seat in the city and the county,” said Danks. A closed door meeting was held after the elections to discuss the future of the party. Danks adds Vanderburgh County Democrats will be pursuing young voters in the coming years.

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



