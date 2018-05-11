Home Indiana Democratic Chairman Wants to Invoice Republicans For Special Session May 11th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana State Lawmakers are getting ready for a special session which is set to begin Monday. The state’s Democratic party chairman John Zody is calling on State Senator Jim Tomes and State Representatives Ron Bacon and Wendy McNamara to explain why Hoosier taxpayers should cover the bill for the legislative session.

Zody says because GOP leaders failed to complete their work before the deadline, it’s going to cost Hoosier taxpayers. He says it will cost taxpayers $30,000, each day the lawmakers are back at the statehouse for the special session.

John Zody says, “Because of the mismanagement and the incompetence of the Republican leadership in the Indiana General Assembly, Hoosiers are about to get invoiced for $30,000 or more because they’re going to have to suspend rules, and eliminated public comment and a lot of processes for this session to get done in one day. We think that’s wrong.”

Lawmakers will discuss several major bills in this special session including funding school safety and tax compliance issues.

