Home Indiana A Demand For More Crossing Arms After Railroad Collision September 19th, 2018 Megan DiVenti Indiana

People are calling for more crossing arms in Dubois County. This comes after Shelly Schwenk’s car was hit by a train at the railroad crossing in rural Dubois County. She’s recovering from the accident while her husband is advocating for INDOT to add crossing arms.

“That’s why I’m trying to push and get some arms put there because that road is used a lot more than a half a mile down the road Duff,” says Sam Schwenk, advocating crossing arms. “I mean you’ve got the town but they put arms there. People travel that. But not like this road. This is heavy traffic.”

According to the County Highway Department, County Road 600 West has a high traffic count with over a thousand vehicles a day driving across the tracks. The Dubois County Highway superintendent agrees there could be safety improvements to the crossing.

“If you’re coming from the North heading Southbound and the train is moving in a westerly direction, you can’t really see anything until their right up on the track so obviously the arms would help make it safer,” says Steve Berg, Dubois County Highway superintendent.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is responsible for improving all public railroad crossings.

“There are just under a thousand public crossings in the southwest district alone,” says Jason Tiller, INDOT communications director. “So the 16 counties that we cover here in Southwest Indiana, to give you some scope, we get seven and a half million dollars annually to replace all of the crossings statewide.”

The improvements are funded through the section 130 program and the cost of a single crossing could cost roughly a quarter of a million dollars. There are several factors INDOT considers before deciding which crossings should be improved.

“What’s the crash rate? What’s the traffic count? What’s the frequency of fatalities versus non injury accidents,” says Tiller. “There’s a lot of data that we take into account and that’s ultimately what is he deciding factor whether or not we perform improvement.”

INDOT officials say the process of adding new cross arms could take anywhere from three to five years. No decisions have been made about the crossing, but a conversation has begun.

Comments

comments