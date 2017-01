Home Entertainment Delta Queen May Sail to Missouri Once Again January 16th, 2017 John Werne Entertainment Pinterest

The Delta Queen, a 285-foot wooden ship that has been dry-docked in Louisiana since 2008, may soon cruise the Mississippi and it’s tributaries again.

Missouri Senators Claire McCaskill and Roy Blunt introduced a Bill to reinstate an exemption for the boat that prohibits overnight trips on wooden vessels.

The previous exemption expired in 2008, causing the Delta Queen to be dry-docked.

If allowed to cruise again, it will be moved to Missouri.

