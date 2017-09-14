Home Indiana Delphi Victims’ Families Start Search Campaign to Find Murder Suspect September 14th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

It’s been seven months since Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered in Delphi, Indiana. As the search for their killer continues, the girls’ families are pushing forward on their own to spread the word about the investigation.

At least once a week, German’s grandparents Mike and Beck Patty hit the printer, making and sending out thousand of fliers with a photo of the suspect, their girls, and the tip line phone number.

They’re also passing out bumper stickers too.

The Pattys say the campaign started when the digital billboards stopped showing the killer’s picture, and when people at a festival said they had never even heard of the Delphi investigation.

“They are not giving up and neither are we. I will spend every day of my life trying to catch this guy. I still believe someone out there knows something,” says Mike Patty.

Right now the families are printing the fliers at home, but are looking to team up with a printing company to push this information out at a faster pace.



