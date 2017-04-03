Home Indiana Delphi Murder Suspect Held on Separate Charges April 3rd, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

Ron Logan was taken into custody as a suspect for the Delphi murder of Liberty German and Abigail Williams, however he is being held for something completely different.

Logan is behind bars for violating probation after taking part in multiple traffic violations and having issues with alcohol.

He was not supposed to be driving, but the day Libby German and Abby Williams went missing, Logan drove his truck to the county dump.

This gives Logan an alibi in the case.

He will be back in court for sentencing on Monday, and he could face four and a half years in prison.

