Deliberation Continues Over Hate Crime Laws in Indiana

Hate crimes are getting notable attention in Indiana but the state has yet to create legislation against those types of crimes.

Hoosier lawmakers deliberated Wednesday hearing hours of testimony on the issue. Indiana’s current law allows judges to impose harsher sentences if wanted. Some argue it’s better than having a limited scope while others disagree.

Micah Clark, Executive Director of American Family Association of Indiana, says, “If you get into categories of people as was testified this morning there’s people left out.”

45 states have passed specific legislation against hate crimes. The discussion is controversial and has failed to gain traction in recent years.

Wednesday’s testimonies leave lawmakers poised for a potential change in January.

