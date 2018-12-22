Home Indiana Delaware Man Arrested After Crash On I-64 December 22nd, 2018 Paul Wilcoxen Indiana

A Delaware man is in jail after a pursuit on Interstate 64.

Indiana State Police arrested 39-year-old Victor Manuel Serrano Friday night. He is wanted out of Illinois for aggravated domestic battery.

After a tip that Serrano was driving a 2017 Nissan Murano, Trooper Chase Eaton spotted the car and tried to pull the car over on Interstate 64 at State Road 65.

Officers say Serrano failed to stop, and continued along the interstate exceeding speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Stop sticks were used at the 20-mile marker, but the car continued driving before exiting the interstate on US 41.

Serrano reportedly pulled into a truck parking lot and crashed into another Trooper’s car.

He attempted to run on foot before being tased and arrested. Serrano is being held at the Vanderburgh County jail without bond.

He is charged with felony resisting arrest, and three misdemeanors including resisting arrest, reckless driving and leaving the scene of the crash, in addition to the domestic battery charge.

The Posey County, Gibson County and Vanderburgh County Sheriffs’ office all assisted in the arrest.

