Definition of Marriage Debate

Indiana Republicans are getting ready to gather in Evansville for the GOP convention this weekend, but a potential fight is breaking out over their definition of marriage.

Every two years, the GOP approves a new platform. This years plan, however, could leave the party divided.

This years draft was recently leaked by those who are against changing the language.

It’s a difficult change to find, but in the paragraph talking about “strong families”, the words “based on marriage between a man and a woman” are removed.

Some Republicans have pushed for a more inclusive language, but party officials are saying that the bottom line is focusing on raising strong children.

Comments

comments