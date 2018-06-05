44News | Evansville, IN

Definition of Marriage Debate

Definition of Marriage Debate

June 5th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

Indiana Republicans are getting ready to gather in Evansville for the GOP convention this weekend, but a potential fight is breaking out over their definition of marriage.

Every two years, the GOP approves a new platform. This years plan, however, could leave the party divided.

This years draft was recently leaked by those who are against changing the language.

It’s a difficult change to find, but in the paragraph talking about “strong families”, the words “based on marriage between a man and a woman” are removed.

Some Republicans have pushed for a more inclusive language, but party officials are saying that the bottom line is focusing on raising strong children.

 

 

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.