Defeat the Elite Tour Makes Its Way To Southern Indiana
Todd Rokita has made his way back to Southern Indiana on his Defeat the Elite Tour. This Saturday, April 28th, Todd Rokita will be on his campaign trail sharing his pro-Trump, pro-Second Amendment, and pro-life message in Vincennes, Evansville and Santa Claus. Todd Rokita is running so Indiana has a pro-trump conservative in the US Senate that will stand for the Second Amendment and the right to life.
Over the next 10 days, Todd Rokita will be making 50 campaign stops in every corner of the state over the next week and a half. Todd Rokita continues to run the most aggressive and grassroots campaign in the country as he shares his pro-Trump, pro-Second Amendment, pro-life message with Republican voters. Rokita mentioned “I’m running for the US Senate to take the Hoosier values I see every day throughout the state, and bring them to Washington to defeat the elite,” said Todd Rokita. “Right here in Indiana is where I have always gotten my marching orders, so there is no better way to close out the primary than meeting with hardworking Hoosiers from every corner of the state. To beat Joe Donnelly in November, it’ll take a conservative fighter willing to outwork the competition. There is no question that I’m the one candidate in this race that has the work ethic, the conservative record, and the fight to beat Joe Donnelly and to be a true Trump ally in the US Senate.” Todd Rokita is the conservative choice for US Senate who is fighting to defeat the failed policies of the Washington elite so all Hoosiers have the freedom and opportunity to build better lives for themselves and their families. Todd and his wife Kathy are raising their two young boys, Teddy and Ryan, in Indiana.
A full list of Campaign Trail Stops:
SATURDAY, APRIL 28
1. Vincennes Campaign Stop
WHEN: 12:15 PM EST
WHERE: Vincennes, IN
2. Evansville Campaign Stop
WHEN: 1:30 PM CST
WHERE: Evansville, IN
3. Boonville Diner Stop
WHEN: 2:45 PM CST
WHERE: Boonville, IN
4. Spencer County Lincoln Day Dinner
WHEN: 6:00 PM CST
WHERE: Santa’s Lodge
91 W. Christmas Blvd.
Santa Claus, IN
MONDAY, APRIL 30
5. Lebanon Diner Stop
WHEN: 9:00 AM EST
WHERE: Lebanon, IN
6. Frankfort Diner Stop
WHEN: 10:15 AM EST
WHERE: Frankfort, IN
7. Lafayette Campaign Stop
WHEN: 11:30 AM EST
WHERE: Lafayette, IN
Indiana Debate Commission Debate
WHEN: 7:00 PM EST
WHERE: WYFI-TV Studio
Indianapolis, IN
TUESDAY, MAY 1
8. Kokomo Diner Stop
WHEN: 9:00 AM EST
WHERE: Kokomo, IN
9. Peru Campaign Stop
WHEN: 10:15 AM EST
WHERE: Peru, IN
10. Logansport Campaign Stop
WHEN: 11:30 AM EST
WHERE: Logansport, IN
11. Rochester Diner Stop
WHEN: 12:45 PM EST
WHERE: Rochester, IN
12. Plymouth Campaign Stop
WHEN: 2:00 PM EST
WHERE: Plymouth, IN
13. South Bend Business Visit
WHEN: 3:15 PM EST
WHERE: South Bend, IN
14. Goshen Campaign Stop
WHEN: 4:30 PM EST
WHERE: Goshen, IN
15. St. Joseph County Lincoln Day Dinner
WHEN: 6:30 PM EST
WHERE: Holiday Inn
1208 E Douglas Road
Mishawaka, IN
WEDNESDAY, MAY 2
16. Seymour Diner Stop
WHEN: 10:15 AM EST
WHERE: Seymour, IN
17. Scottsburg Diner Stop
WHEN: 11:30 AM EST
WHERE: Scottsburg, IN
18. Clarksville Diner Stop
WHEN: 12:45 PM EST
WHERE: Clarksville, IN
19. New Albany Campaign Stop
WHEN: 2:00 PM EST
WHERE: New Albany, IN
20. Corydon Campaign Stop
WHEN: 3:15 PM EST
WHERE: Corydon, IN
21. Sullivan County Lincoln Day Dinner
WHEN: 6:30 PM EST
WHERE: Sullivan, IN
THURSDAY, MAY 3
22. Columbus Diner Stop
WHEN: 9:45 AM EST
WHERE: Columbus, IN
23. Madison Campaign Stop
WHEN: 11:45 AM EST
WHERE: Madison, IN
24. North Vernon Diner Stop
WHEN: 1:15 PM EST
WHERE: North Vernon, IN
25. Greensburg Campaign Stop
WHEN: 2:45 PM EST
WHERE: Greensburg, IN
26. Shelby County Campaign Stop
WHEN: 4:15 PM EST
WHERE: Shelbyville, IN
FRIDAY, MAY 4
27. Decatur Campaign Stop
WHEN: 10:30 AM EST
WHERE: Decatur, IN
28. Allen County Meet and Greet
WHEN: 11:45 AM EST
WHERE: Fort Wayne, IN
29. Columbia City Diner Stop
WHEN: 1:00 PM EST
WHERE: Columbia City, IN
30. Kosciusko County Campaign Stop
WHEN: 2:15 PM EST
WHERE: Warsaw, IN
31. Steuben County Campaign Stop
WHEN: 4:30 PM EST
WHERE: Angola, IN
32. Noble County Lincoln Day Dinner
WHEN: 5:30 PM EST
WHERE: Noble, IN
SATURDAY, MAY 5
33. Hendricks County Diner Stop
WHEN: 10:00 AM EST
WHERE: Brownsburg, IN
34. Crawfordsville Campaign Stop
WHEN: 1:15 PM EST
WHERE: Crawfordsville, IN
35. Parke County Campaign Stop
WHEN: 2:30 PM EST
WHERE: TBA
36. Terre Haute Campaign Stop
WHEN: 3:45 EST
WHERE: Terre Haute, IN
37. Putnam County Lincoln Day Dinner
WHEN: 5:30 PM EST
WHERE: Greencastle, IN
SUNDAY, MAY 6
38. Indianapolis Campaign Stop
WHEN: 9:30 AM EST
WHERE: Indianapolis, IN
39. Lake County Campaign Stop
WHEN: TBA
WHERE: Griffith, IN
MONDAY, MAY 7
40. Fort Wayne Get Out The Vote Event
WHEN: TBA
WHERE: Fort Wayne, IN
41. South Bend Get Out The Vote Event
WHEN: TBA
WHERE: South Bend, IN
42. Indianapolis Get Out The Vote Event
WHEN: TBA
WHERE: Indianapolis, IN
43. Clark County Get Out The Vote Event
WHEN: TBA
WHERE: Jeffersonville, IN
44. Evansville Get Out The Vote Event
WHEN: TBA
WHERE: Evansville, IN
TUESDAY, MAY 8
45. Todd to vote with his family in Brownsburg
WHEN: TBA
WHERE: Brownsburg, IN
46. Boone County Polling Site Stop
WHEN: 9:00 AM ET
WHERE: TBA
47. Tippecanoe County Polling Site Stop
WHEN: 10:00 AM ET
WHERE: TBA
48. Montgomery County Polling Site Stop
WHEN: TBA
WHERE: TBA
49. Vigo County Polling Site Stop
WHEN: TBA
WHERE: TBA
50. Todd Rokita Victory Party
WHEN: TBA
WHERE: TBA