Home Kentucky Deer Valley Subdivision Acquires Land in Owensboro December 5th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

The city of Owensboro is getting a little bit bigger. The city commission unanimously approved the annexation of land once owned by James C. Ellis.

Deer Valley Subdivisions acquired it from the Ellis estate earlier this year. The 80-acre property is currently unincorporated.

It sits in the 2500 block of Barrion Drive. The developers say they already have big plans for the land.

“What it’s going to create is a new subdivision where we’ll have more homes for people to come into our community and live,” says Owensboro City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright.

Deer Valley Subdivision says that subdivision will even have a theme–bluegrass music.

When it’s finished more than 300 homes will be available.



Comments

comments