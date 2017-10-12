44News | Evansville, IN

Deer Hunters in Indiana Can No Longer Use Rifles on Public Land

October 12th, 2017 Indiana

Deer Hunters in the Hoosier state can no longer use rifles on public land. House Enrolled Act 1415, passed earlier this year, states that hunters are not allowed to use rifles when hunting deer on public land.

The Department of Natural Resources says public land includes both state and federal property.

Before this change, hunters were able to use rifles on public land.

Hunters can still use a muzzleloader, shotgun, or handgun on public land.

On private lands, this bill allows additional rifle cartridges to be used.

For a complete list of rifle cartridges that are legal under HEA 1415, visit Indiana DNR.

Deer hunting season begins Saturday, November 18th for firearms. To check out the complete schedule, visit Indiana Deer Hunting Schedule.

