One person is dead following a Saturday afternoon accident in Ohio County.

Kentucky State Police say Jeremy Buchanan of McHenry was driving in the 500 block of Mine Fork Road near Beaver Dam when a deer crossed his path. Buchanan swerved to miss the deer, went off the road, hit a tree, and was thrown from his car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say he was not wearing a seat belt.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

