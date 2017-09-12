Dedication Ceremony Held for 464th Homeowner

Habitat for Humanity of Evansville continues to make home ownership dreams come true. A dedication ceremony was held to celebrate the completion of the 464th home for Habitat of Evansville.

A sold sign sits in the yard of homeowner and habitat partner, Allyce Bosecker. Deaconess Hospital fully sponsored the build making this home the hospital’s second full home sponsorship.

Habitat officials and hospital representatives joined in prayer before Bosecker cut the ribbon to her new home.

“I just feel very blessed and very honored to get to this point. You go through the days where you are like ‘Oh my gosh, is my house ever going to be done? And then you’re like oh my gosh, it is done’. So yes, very happy, very happy,” says Bosecker.

Bosecker encourages anyone who is thinking about partnering with Habitat to go for it.

She says it’s hard work, but adds it’s very rewarding to finally get her new home.



