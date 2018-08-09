Home Indiana Evansville Dedication Ceremony for Stone Family Center for Health Sciences August 9th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Stone Family Center for Health Sciences in Evansville has been completed after three years of construction.

A dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the completion of the center this morning.

As part of the celebration, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and Indiana University President Michael McRobbie came to the ceremony to show their support.

Officials say the project wouldn’t have been possible without the support of people in the community and their belief in the project.

Mr. and Mrs. Stone were recognized as the lead donors of this project, having given the community $15 million to complete it.

Thanks to their donation, USI, IU, and UE students will be able to achieve their academic goals at this new facility.

Comments

comments