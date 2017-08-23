Home Indiana Evansville Decorated NYPD 9/11 Officer to Speak at the Public Safety Appreciation Ceremony in Evansville August 23rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A decorated NYPD 9/11 officer will be speaking at the Public Safety Appreciation Ceremony in Evansville. NYPD Deputy Chief Theresa Tobin responded to the 9/11 attacks as a press officer, and is credited with saving dozens of lives during the rescue and evacuation efforts. She won the NYPD’s Medal of Valor and a Special Congressional Recognition in honor of her acts of heroism, bravery and sacrifice on 9/11. Deputy Chief Tobin has served in law enforcement for 28 years.

The goal of the Vanderburgh County Public Safety Foundation is to bring awareness surrounding issues first responders face, increase community relations with the citizens of Vanderburgh County, and raise money for scholarships for children interested in first responder careers.

There will be up to $30,000 in scholarships being handed out to 2018 college-bound children of members of the EFD, VCSO, EPD, ISP, EMS, and Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office.

The foundation includes representatives from the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, EPD, VSCO, EFD, Emergency Medical Technicians, and ISP.

This event will be held on the steps of the Veterans Memorial Coliseum at 4 p.m.





