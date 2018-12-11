Home Indiana Decline in Firefighter Volunteers Fuels Recruiting Crisis December 11th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A shortage of firefighter volunteers is fueling a recruiting crisis in Indiana. According to fire officials, 70 percent of the country’s firefighters are volunteers and their numbers are declining.

Volunteer firefighters put their life on the line and even though they’re often running toward the danger they never get any money in return. Chief Tom Tharpe runs a volunteer fire department in Trafalgar.

He says afternoons are a big concern because most of his crew work full-time jobs and without a paycheck, it’s difficult for departments to recruit firefighters

The Indiana Fire Chiefs Association is applying for a grant through FEMA.

They hope the $1 million will help with recruiting in volunteer fire departments.

