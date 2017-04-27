Decisions in Washington D.C. Could Effect Tri-Cap Funding

Decisions in Washington D.C. could be having a dramatic effect on women in the tri-state. Some said that if the federal government shutdown happens Friday, or even if funding levels remain the same, women in Indiana would have a much more difficult time getting the care they need.

That comes in the face of staggering statistics that show that 32% of women in Indiana depend on publicly funded services, but that just 20% could get the help they need with current funding constraints.

Tri-cap provides a number of medical services to women in Evansville with title ten funding from the federal government. They say the decisions made today and tomorrow in Washington D.C. will have a real effect on what happens here at home.

Funding for Women’s Reproductive Health remains a contentious issue, but numbers show almost 1,600 women depended on Tri-Caps services in 2016 alone.

