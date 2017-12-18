December 18, 1957 Unusually Violent Tornado Outbreak & Heavy Rainfall

December 18, 1957 saw an unusually intense tornado outbreak strike, especially in Illinois. To this day (at least since 1895), it remains as #1 for the greatest number of F2-F5 tornadoes in an outbreak with 20. April 19, 1996 was second with 10. Back to 1880, the May 18, 1883 outbreak ranks up with the December 1957 outbreak with at least five F4 tornadoes & possibly a total of 15 F2-F4s. However, these were distributed throughout central Illinois, the ’57 outbreak is interesting in that it occurred in December & that nearly all of the tornadoes were confined to southern Illinois south of I-70.

A strong F3 tornado hit Wayne & Clay counties with damage totaling $1/4 million. With a path of 19.6 miles & a maximum width of 200 yards, the tornado struck at 5:00 p.m. 1 person was injured in Wayne County by this tornado as it tracked from near Orchardville to Clay City.

3 more people were injured by an F3 tornado in Hamilton County at 5:35 p.m.

Yet another F3 in Hamilton County injured 4 people with another $1/4 million in damage. Striking just 1 hour after the first, the tornado was on the ground for 19.8 miles with track from near Bungay to east of Burnt Prairie before lifting west of Grayville after 6 p.m.

An F2 tornado at 9:00 p.m. produced $25k in damage in Saline County southeast of Pankeyville. It only had a path of 0.5 miles with a width of 100 yards. These dollar values are not inflation-adjusted.

Considerable heavy rainfall along & north of the surface warm front occurred prior to the outbreak of supercells.

