Decadent Dishes and Wonderful Wines!

Want a little cheese with that wine?

How about a several course meal?

The Summer Series wine pairing dinners are a decadent treat!

The next one is at https://www.facebook.com/events/1778868442201629/ on August 23rd.





“Arrival for dinner starts at 6:00pm with dinner being served at 6:30pm. Cost is $75.00 per person and includes tax and gratuity. Credit card is required to reserve. Credit card will be charged 24 hours prior to the dinner and there is a 48 hour cancellation policy. For reservations call (812) 401-8098, if no answer leave a voicemail and someone will get back to you. Space is limited so call soon!”

Menu

Arrival

Cheese Board w/Assorted Gourmet Specialty Cheeses & Fresh Seasonal Berries

Campuget 1753 Rose 2017

First Course

Veal Burger Slider with Applewood Cheese, Roma Tomato, Roasted Bell Pepper, and Chipotle Aioli on a Brioche Bun

Tedeschi “Lucchine” Valpolicella 2016

Drouhin Hospice de Belleville Morgon 2016

Second Course

Cream of Indiana Corn Soup

Domaine de la Solitude Blanc 2016

Marlborough Estate Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2017

Third Course

Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Caramelized Onions, Bacon and Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze

Drouhin St. Veran 2016

Roserock Oregon Chardonnay 2016

Fourth Course

Dijon Encrusted New Zealand Rack of Lamb with Cauliflower Mash & Rosemary Demi

Marquis de Vargas Crianza Rioja 2015

Row 503 Pinot Noir 2016

Dessert

Chef Doug’s Signature Dessert Masterpiece

Massenez Crème de Cassis

Doesn’t this menu look DELICIOUS?!

The last one will be at Madeleine’s Fusion Restaurant in September, be on the lookout for that.

