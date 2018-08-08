Decadent Dishes and Wonderful Wines!
Want a little cheese with that wine?
How about a several course meal?
The Summer Series wine pairing dinners are a decadent treat!
The next one is at https://www.facebook.com/events/1778868442201629/ on August 23rd.
“Arrival for dinner starts at 6:00pm with dinner being served at 6:30pm. Cost is $75.00 per person and includes tax and gratuity. Credit card is required to reserve. Credit card will be charged 24 hours prior to the dinner and there is a 48 hour cancellation policy. For reservations call (812) 401-8098, if no answer leave a voicemail and someone will get back to you. Space is limited so call soon!”
Menu
Arrival
Cheese Board w/Assorted Gourmet Specialty Cheeses & Fresh Seasonal Berries
Campuget 1753 Rose 2017
First Course
Veal Burger Slider with Applewood Cheese, Roma Tomato, Roasted Bell Pepper, and Chipotle Aioli on a Brioche Bun
Tedeschi “Lucchine” Valpolicella 2016
Drouhin Hospice de Belleville Morgon 2016
Second Course
Cream of Indiana Corn Soup
Domaine de la Solitude Blanc 2016
Marlborough Estate Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2017
Third Course
Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Caramelized Onions, Bacon and Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
Drouhin St. Veran 2016
Roserock Oregon Chardonnay 2016
Fourth Course
Dijon Encrusted New Zealand Rack of Lamb with Cauliflower Mash & Rosemary Demi
Marquis de Vargas Crianza Rioja 2015
Row 503 Pinot Noir 2016
Dessert
Chef Doug’s Signature Dessert Masterpiece
Massenez Crème de Cassis
Doesn’t this menu look DELICIOUS?!
The last one will be at Madeleine’s Fusion Restaurant in September, be on the lookout for that.
