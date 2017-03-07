Home Indiana Debris Removal Locations Are In Place Around Dubois County March 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The tornado that passed through Dubois County left a path of damage behind it. Trees and all kinds of debris were left behind. The county emergency management agency is setting pick up times to remove debris from areas of the county that were affected. That agency has set out a dumpster on the corner of Walnut and Grant in Jasper.

Crews will empty the dumpster on March 10th, or whenever it fills up. There are two other locations in Jasper, one on West 200 North and another on West 150 North. Those locations are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

You can put metal, shingles and other debris in the dumpsters. If you have wood, you should call the county highway agency at 812-482-5505 to set up a time for them to pick it up.

Dubois County and the state of Indiana will not allow open burning of storm debris, but there are a few exceptions. Items that can be burned include wooden agricultural structures, clean wood, tree limbs and paper. Before burning materials, property owners have to call their local fire chief.

For more information call 812-482-2202.

