Debate Continues Over Proposed Coal to Diesel Plant June 13th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Wednesday marked another chance for residents in Spencer County to weigh in on a proposed coal to diesel plant in their community. Riverview Energy is looking to build the $2.5 billion plant in Dale. Thursday, residents met at Forest Park High School.

They continued the debate over how the facility could affect the quality of life in the area all while bringing new jobs and an economic boost.

Wednesday’s guest speaker, Randy Vaal, was a retired chemical engineer who spoke against the proposed plant. He says there’s already plenty of pollution in the area and the plant would only make it worse.

“It’s very expensive to take coal and turn it into something that it’s not and that’s essentially what they’re trying to do with this process. These processes have been tried for a long time and they always failed economically. I believe this one will fail too and when it does dale is gonna be stuck with this big plant that’s going to be dismantling for us,” says Vaal.

Riverview Energy Corporation President Greg Merle has defended the plant’s potential emissions, saying the country’s environmental regulations wouldn’t allow for what some groups are claiming would happen.

