Debate Continues Over Hemp Oil Controversy

The use of hemp oil is helping many people relieve chronic pain, anxiety, and other issues without any side effects. However, some are hesitant to try it because of its connection to marijuana.

According to Lisa Bell, a former ICU nurse, THC creates the psychoactive side effects experienced when smoking marijuana, but hemp oil contains CBD, not THC.

“Most people my age think that it’s marijuana, but you have to understand that hemp is the male plant, cannabis, and marijuana is the female plant, and the female plant is grown for its high THC content,” says Bell.

Many people have misconceptions when they hear about full spectrum hemp oil.

“It has what’s called cannabinoids, which are very beneficial molecules that all of us are designed to have receptors to because we create our own internal endocannabinoids that are internally produced. The problem is most people in the united states are deficient in endocannabinoids, and therefore they have symptoms. They have difficulty sleeping, they have some pain, they have anxiety,” says Bell.

Hemp oil relieves those symptoms by replacing those missing cannabinoids in the body. Bell’s son suffers from anxiety and learning disabilities, and she says hemp oil has changed his life.

“He now can interact with individuals. He can come in a crowded room. He can be in public, and it’s all because of hemp oil,” says Bell.

Tommy Thompson from Hansen, Kentucky canceled his upcoming neck surgery. After trying hemp oil for only two weeks, he says his pain went from a 10 to a one.

“In two weeks, it’s made such a world of difference. I could already tell like the third day I was taking it, and I don’t ever want to be without it again,” says Thompson.

Bell also says hemp oil can also help with seizures, fibromyalgia, digestive function and Parkinson’s Disease.

