Death Row Inmate Files Lawsuit Against Indiana

A death row inmate convicted of killing and raping a Spencer County teenager is now suing the state to try and block Indiana’s use of capital punishment.

In 2001, Roy Lee Ward broke into a Dale, Indiana home and killed 15-year-old Stacy Payne. He was convicted and sentenced to death in 2007.

In a lawsuit filed on behalf of Ward says the death penalty violates several portions of Indiana’s constitution.

In 2017, Ward sued the state for how it went about selecting a new lethal injection method. The Indiana Supreme Court ruled against Ward in February 2018.

The current lawsuit is seeking an injunction to stop Indiana from carrying out any executions.

The last state execution was in 2009.

